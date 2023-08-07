Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,675 KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

KMLM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

