Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.38.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $5.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.93. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

