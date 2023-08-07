Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

KMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 7,214,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,928,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

