Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.50. 752,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,115. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.54. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.