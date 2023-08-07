Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.44. 5,163,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,348. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

