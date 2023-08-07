Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.35. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

