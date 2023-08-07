Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 187,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,477,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,596,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,238,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 61,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 247,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Nano Dimension stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.84. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 357.31%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.