Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.27. 1,233,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,754. Stryker has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $79,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

