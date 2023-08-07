Suku (SUKU) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $286,078.85 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

