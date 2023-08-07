Suncoast Equity Management Sells 158 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 3.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.81. 5,621,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,205. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.