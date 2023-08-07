S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

