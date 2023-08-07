Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.
In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
