Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

TELDF stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

