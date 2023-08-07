Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q3 guidance to $0.40-0.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.04 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 0.4 %

TDC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 1,428,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,323. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after acquiring an additional 488,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

