TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.03 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $149.19 million and $10.03 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,836,603 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,567,859 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

