TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TESS. William Blair cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of TESS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

