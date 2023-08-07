Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $765.01 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Tezos has a market cap of $765.01 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002770 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001962 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,101,248 coins and its circulating supply is 947,945,805 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

