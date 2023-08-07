The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) to Neutral

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.67.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of TLPFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $163.57.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

