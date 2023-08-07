The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Southern were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,647. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,187 shares of company stock worth $15,622,011 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.