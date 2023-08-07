The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Empire Life Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 46,992 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

