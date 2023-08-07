The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $196.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

