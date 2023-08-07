Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$150.00 at Citigroup

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$175.86.

TSE:TRI opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$169.98. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$136.02 and a 1 year high of C$185.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

