Thorne HealthTech (THRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THRN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 6,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,522. The company has a market cap of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.62. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

