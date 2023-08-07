Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.30 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TKR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.96. 1,367,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. Timken has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.22.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

