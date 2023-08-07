Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
