Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

