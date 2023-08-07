TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 5.7% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

WMT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

