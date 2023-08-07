Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Insider Purchases £22,750 in Stock

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) insider Ian Paul Martin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($29,207.86).
Touchstar Price Performance
Shares of TST opened at GBX 105 ($1.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Touchstar plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.53).
About Touchstar
