Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Insider Purchases £22,750 in Stock

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) insider Ian Paul Martin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($29,207.86).

Shares of TST opened at GBX 105 ($1.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Touchstar plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.53).

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

