Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CFO Sells $3,367,445.00 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 8,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,546,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

