Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,821 shares of company stock worth $29,553,665. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after buying an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.