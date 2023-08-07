Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.845-3.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.57-$2.73 EPS.

Trimble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,782. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. Trimble has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.