Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Up 0.2 %

Triton International stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.30. Triton International has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.26%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Triton International by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Triton International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 725.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.