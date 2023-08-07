Truist Financial Increases Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $40.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 644,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.