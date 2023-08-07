TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 390,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.