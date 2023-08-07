Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.27-$0.31 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.27-$0.31 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %

TWLO opened at $61.28 on Monday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Institutional Trading of Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.04.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.