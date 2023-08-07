UBS Group Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.73.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,953. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

