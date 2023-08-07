Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.31 million. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Upbound Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 481,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -3,399.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.