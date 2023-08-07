Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 155 ($1.98) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 109 ($1.39).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 72.68 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,230,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,769,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.14. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.73 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £461,235.17 ($589,437.92). 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

