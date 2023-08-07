Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.72. 772,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

