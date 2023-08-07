Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

8/2/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $411.00 to $433.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $371.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $400.00.

7/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $390.00.

7/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $420.00.

7/24/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $350.00 to $415.00.

7/20/2023 – Microsoft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $425.00.

7/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $336.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00.

7/18/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $400.00.

7/17/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $345.00.

7/13/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $415.00.

6/22/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $380.00.

6/15/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $350.00.

6/15/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $360.00.

6/9/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $347.00 to $385.00.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.11. 17,726,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,215,713. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $21,994,328. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,529 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,905,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,559,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $530,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 373.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $148,779,000 after buying an additional 344,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 1,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

