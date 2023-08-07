Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Weyco Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WEYS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Weyco Group by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.