Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Weyco Group Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ WEYS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.
Weyco Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weyco Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Reasons the eBay Dip Is Worth Bidding On
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.