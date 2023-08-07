William Blair Downgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Aravive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARAV

Aravive Price Performance

Shares of ARAV remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. 18,132,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,719. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aravive by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.