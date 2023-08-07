Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.95 and its 200 day moving average is $183.55. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

