Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.