Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

