World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.56.

WWE opened at $105.62 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

