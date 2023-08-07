Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $123.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $26,471,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.80 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

