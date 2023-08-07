XYO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $685,581.82 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.35 million and approximately $685,581.82 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,151.45 or 0.99993068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00358398 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,923,254.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.