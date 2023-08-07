Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of ZETA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 186.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
