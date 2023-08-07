Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

ZM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,239. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 160.60 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $119.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,889 shares of company stock worth $5,712,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

