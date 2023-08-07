ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after buying an additional 558,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,823,000 after acquiring an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. 5,834,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
