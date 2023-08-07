Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Zuora Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,599.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $8,907,000. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,524,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 467,201 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

